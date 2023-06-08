Autonomous trucks begin testing on Japanese expressway

TuSimple Holdings, a global autonomous driving technology company, has started Level 4 autonomous test runs on the freight corridor that connects the major cities of Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka.

In 2021, TuSimple Japan, a subsidiary of TuSimple, completed a series of safety validation and testing work of its autonomous driving system with a truck provided by a Japanese OEM. In January, TuSimple Japan commenced regular testing on the Tomei Expressway.

It has been reported that the Japanese government is planning to launch a self-driving lane on some sections of the new Tomei Expressway by 2024 and will allow commercial operation of SAE Level 4 fully autonomous trucks in 2026.

TuSimple is developing a commercial-ready, fully autonomous (SAE Level 4) driving solution for long-haul, heavy-duty trucks. As of March 2023, TuSimple trucks have recorded more than 10 million cumulative miles through testing, research, and freight delivery.