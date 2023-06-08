Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Autonomous trucks begin testing on Japanese expressway

June 8, 2023  - By
Image: TuSimple Holdings

Image: TuSimple Holdings

TuSimple Holdings, a global autonomous driving technology company, has started Level 4 autonomous test runs on the freight corridor that connects the major cities of Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka.

In 2021, TuSimple Japan, a subsidiary of TuSimple, completed a series of safety validation and testing work of its autonomous driving system with a truck provided by a Japanese OEM. In January, TuSimple Japan commenced regular testing on the Tomei Expressway.

It has been reported that the Japanese government is planning to launch a self-driving lane on some sections of the new Tomei Expressway by 2024 and will allow commercial operation of SAE Level 4 fully autonomous trucks in 2026.

TuSimple is developing a commercial-ready, fully autonomous (SAE Level 4) driving solution for long-haul, heavy-duty trucks. As of March 2023, TuSimple trucks have recorded more than 10 million cumulative miles through testing, research, and freight delivery.

This article is tagged with , , , and posted in Latest News, Transportation

About the Author: Maddie Saines

Maddie has a B.A. in Journalism and Promotional Communication from Cleveland State University and has years of marketing and journalistic experience under her belt. She joins the editorial staff at GPS World and team at North Coast Media after working in professional sports for over six years.

Comments are currently closed.