Atmos enhances 3D mapping with Sony camera

Atmos has integrated the new Sony a6100 Oblique camera into its vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) fixed-wing UAV, the Marlyn Cobalt. The device can be used by professionals in the geospatial mapping and surveying sectors.

The Sony a6100 Oblique camera is an innovative addition to the Marlyn Cobalt because it combines Sony’s 24MP a6100 with a Meike 12mm lens to provide users with a solution for lower-resolution surveying that produces 3D models for urban surveys.

With the integration, the Marlyn Cobalt boasts a 350-hectare coverage at 400 feet, reducing operational time and costs. The resulting ground sampling distance (GSD) of 4cm at that altitude ensures high-resolution data acquisition, delivering detailed images for precise analysis.

The map below (Figure 1) was surveyed by one of Atmos’ customers. The UAV enabled them to identify and inspect the built and natural environment through different processing ways for urban planning in the town of Sancta Maria in the Netherlands.

To learn more about the integration, visit the Atmos website.