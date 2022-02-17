Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Ark Edge Space to study lunar positioning, communications for JAXA

February 16, 2022  - By
Artist's rendering: NASA

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has selected a contractor for a study of positioning in space after an open-call competition.

The study, part of “Development of Positioning and Communication Technology for Monthly Activities,” will consider possible lunar positioning satellite systems and ultra-long-range communication systems between the Moon and the Earth.

JAXA is managing the project, with Ark Edge Space Co. Ltd. serving as the outsourcer for a consortium of companies and academia. Consortium members include Ark Edge Space, AAI GNSS Engineer Office, Kiyohara Optical Co. Ltd., KDDI Corporation, KDDI Research Institute, the University of Tokyo Graduate School of Engineering and Mitsubishi Precision Co. Ltd.

From Jan.1 to March 25, the consortium is studying a comprehensive architecture for positioning and communication systems that will be the basis of lunar exploration, including a lunar positioning satellite system that takes into account the ultra-long distance between the Moon and the Earth.

Map of the modules for the proposed Lunar Orbital Platform-Gateway station, to operate on the Moon and obtain construction within the 2020s. (Image: NASA)

Activities related to international lunar exploration and development are increasing, including the United States-led international Artemis Program, which plans for a manned lunar landing in 2025 and a manned Mars landing in the 2030s.

The Japanese government is participating in Artemis, joining other countries to build a lunar orbiting base named “Gateway.” Gateway will serve as a way station to support exploration of the lunar surface.

Senior Editor Tracy Cozzens joined GPS World magazine in 2006. She also is editor of GPS World’s newsletters and the sister website Geospatial Solutions. She has worked in government, for non-profits, and in corporate communications, editing a variety of publications for audiences ranging from federal government contractors to teachers.

