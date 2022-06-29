Applied Sciences seeks submissions for GNSS issue

Manuscripts submissions are being sought for a special issue of Applied Sciences, which will be dedicated to “Recent Advances in GNSS High-Precision Positioning and Applications.”

Deadline for manuscript submissions is Dec. 30. Full instructions are available on the special issue website.

The goal of the special issue is to highlight recent developments in high-precision GNSS positioning models, algorithms and applications. The topics of interest include, but are not limited to, the following:

multi-GNSS multi-frequency PPP, RTK, PPP-RTK models and algorithms, making use of high-grade and low-cost equipment

quality characterization of smartphone GNSS observations

functional and stochastic models for multi-GNSS precise positioning with smartphones

characterization and handling of multi-GNSS inter-system and inter-/intra-frequency code and phase biases

ionospheric and tropospheric modeling

carrier-phase ambiguity resolution

GNSS-LEO observation modeling and integration

integrity monitoring

GNSS-based lunar navigation

satellite orbit dynamics.

Special-issue editors are Safoora Zaminpardaz and Dimitrios Psychas.