Applanix introduces new term licenses, new subscription for POSPac

Applanix, a Trimble Company, has introduced new term licenses with full maintenance and support for its desktop post-processing software — POSPac Mobile Mapping Suite (POSPac MMS) and POSPac Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (POSPac UAV).

In addition, a new subscription for POSPac PP-RTX for UAV is also available.

The new licensing options lower the upfront investments required and enable customers to always have the newest features with updates included as part of the bundled maintenance and support.

The announcement was made at Intergeo 2021, a conference on geodesy, geoinformatics and land management, which took place this week in Hannover, Germany.

“The new licensing options for POSPac MMS and POSPac UAV provide our customers with maximum flexibility for acquiring full access to our industry-leading post-processing solutions. The options offer lower upfront initial investments and provide customers with full access to future releases and 24/7 customer support, as part of the included maintenance in the license agreements,” said Joe Hutton, Applanix’s Director of Inertial Technology and Airborne Products.

The new POSPac PP-RTX for UAV subscription is available with varying term lengths to accommodate user requirements. POSPac PP-RTX enables quick and easy data processing without a base station. The correction data is available within minutes after mission completion and requires a single button click in POSPac to launch. Customers will be able to process up to 30 minutes of dynamic data from the UAV platform.

The new licensing options and subscriptions are available now through the Applanix global sales channels.