Antenova releases L1 GNSS ceramic antenna

Antenova, a UK-based manufacturer of IoT (Internet of Things) antennas and GNSS modules, has released the Admotus antenna, the latest addition to its product line of ceramic antennas.

The Admotus is a surface-mount ceramic antenna designed for connectivity on L1 GNSS signals on all constellations, including GPS-L1 at 1575.42 MHz; GLONASS L1, 1602MHz; Galileo L1, 1575.42 MHz; BeiDou (B1); and QZSS. The compact antenna offers comparable performance to a small patch antenna on a small ground plane.

The ceramic antenna has an ultra-low profile measuring a mere 1.0 x 0.5 x 0.5mm, requires 7.0 x 15mm clearance area and offers improved performance on small PCB sizes.

It offers a peak gain of 0.9dBi with an average gain of –2.6dB and offers maximum return loss of –11.5dB and maximum VSWR 1.8:1. A companion evaluation PCB is also available for internal analysis.

The Admotus ceramic antenna is suitable for all GNSS positioning applications in the L1 band (1559 – 1609 MHz) such as wearable devices for fitness and medical monitoring, small portable tracking devices used to track keys, pets, bikes, scooters, jewelry, and other valuable assets, UAVs, agricultural robotics and telematics devices.