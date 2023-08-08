Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


ANELLO Photonics releases optical gyro INS

August 8, 2023  - By

 

Image: Anello Photonics

Image: Anello Photonics

ANELLO Photonics has released its GNSS inertial navigation system (INS), which is designed for reliable long-term GPS-denied navigation and localization.

Powered by ANELLO’s optical gyroscope technology and artificial intelligence-based sensor fusion engine, the ANELLO GNSS INS delivers robust, high-accuracy positioning and orientation for applications such as agriculture, construction, trucking, and autonomous vehicles.

The ANELLO GNSS INS comes equipped with unaided heading drift of less than 0.5°/hr, dual multi-band real-time kinematic capable GNSS engines, ASIL-D ready automotive qualified CPU, automotive 2-wire Ethernet, and dual high-speed CAN FD interfaces.

It also features dual RS-232 interfaces, hardware precision time protocol, IEEE 802.1AS. The ANELLO GNSS INS is IP68 waterproof, as well as resistant to dust, salt spray and chemicals.

This article is tagged with and posted in Latest News, Transportation, UAV/UGV

About the Author: Maddie Saines

Maddie has a B.A. in Journalism and Promotional Communication from Cleveland State University and has years of marketing and journalistic experience under her belt. She joins the editorial staff at GPS World and team at North Coast Media after working in professional sports for over six years.