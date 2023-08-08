ANELLO Photonics releases optical gyro INS

ANELLO Photonics has released its GNSS inertial navigation system (INS), which is designed for reliable long-term GPS-denied navigation and localization.

Powered by ANELLO’s optical gyroscope technology and artificial intelligence-based sensor fusion engine, the ANELLO GNSS INS delivers robust, high-accuracy positioning and orientation for applications such as agriculture, construction, trucking, and autonomous vehicles.

The ANELLO GNSS INS comes equipped with unaided heading drift of less than 0.5°/hr, dual multi-band real-time kinematic capable GNSS engines, ASIL-D ready automotive qualified CPU, automotive 2-wire Ethernet, and dual high-speed CAN FD interfaces.

It also features dual RS-232 interfaces, hardware precision time protocol, IEEE 802.1AS. The ANELLO GNSS INS is IP68 waterproof, as well as resistant to dust, salt spray and chemicals.