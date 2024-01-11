ANELLO launches 3-axis optical gyroscope IMU

ANELLO Photonics has released the ANELLO X3, its 3-axis optical gyroscope inertial measurement unit (IMU) designed for GPS-denied and challenging environments.

The IMU leverages ANELLO SiPhOG (Silicon Photonics Optical Gyroscope) technology and serves as a light, low-power tri-axial optical gyroscope offering high accuracy, performance and reliability for autonomous applications.

The ANELLO X3 can be used in a variety of applications, including autonomous commercial and defense applications involving robots, UAVs, electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and various maritime and land vehicle applications, including high-accuracy surveying and mapping.