ANELLO adds to its optical-gyroscope based navigation systems

ANELLO Photonics has added real-time centimeter-accurate positioning and localization capabilities to its line of optical-gyroscope based navigation systems.

Its real-time centimeter accuracy is achieved by using real-time kinematic (RTK) correction data from GEODNET, a community-based decentralized network of over 3,000 GNSS reference stations worldwide.

Under the agreement, ANELLO Photonics users will have access to a free trial of RTK services and competitive options for long-term, high-volume correction data requirements.

By combining the ANELLO silicon photonics optical gyroscope (SiPhOG) with GEODNET’S global RTK correction network, users now have access to a new global cyber-infrastructure for reliable measurements.

The partnership offers users a combination of optical gyroscope technology and a reliable and global RTK correction network that enables centimeter-accuracy for industries operating in challenging RF and GNSS-denied environments. These environments include city centers, construction sites and orchards.

The agreement aims to address the challenging applications by using SiPhOG and its GNSS-denied dead-reckoning algorithms with GEODNET’s distributed global network of RTK stations. This combined technology offers high-level accuracy while reducing the total solution costs.

The companies aim to simplify performance intensive applications such as high-definition mapping and aerial or terrestrial autonomous vehicle deployment.

ANELLO is currently engaged in trials with users in the construction, farming, robotics, trucking, UAVs, autonomous vehicles, and defense space.