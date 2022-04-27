Analog Devices converter sets performance benchmarks for harsh environments

Radio frequency analog-to-digital converter sets performance benchmarks for space and harsh environments

Analog Devices has released the AD9213S-CSH, a highly integrated RF analog-to-digital converter (ADC). The ADC is a 12-bit, 10.25 giga samples per second (GSPS) ADC in high-reliability packaging, with advanced production screening and quality inspection.

It is the company’s fastest ADC available for the space environment.

The AD9213-CSH enables the next generation of software-defined systems for satellite communications, radar and remote sensing, driving greater system integration, lower costs, reduced power consumption and decreased size, weight and power (SWaP).

Additionally, a high sample rate and integrated post-processing enable further performance gains for narrow-band applications.

The AD9213-CSH provides space customers with greater flexibility and the ability to process larger sections of the spectrum for electronic support measures, as well as increased-resolution radar designs.

The wider Nyquist bandwidth allows satellite-communications customers to deliver products with increased bandwidth. In addition, wide input bandwidths combined with high sample rates enable new wideband digital predistortion architectures communications applications.