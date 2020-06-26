Altitude Angel, Inmarsat offer air traffic management for UAVs

Altitude Angel and Inmarsat are collaborating to develop and deliver advanced flight tracking and management capability for UAVs.

According to the companies, they will build on Altitude Angel’s GuardianUTM platform to jointly develop a “pop-up UTM” capability that can be deployed anywhere it is required to manage beyond visual line of sight UAV flights, without the need for ground-based communications infrastructure. By utilizing Inmarsat’s global network of satellites and leveraging its experience in air traffic management communications, Altitude Angel’s pop-up UTM can be accessed rapidly and deployed worldwide, the companies added.

The pop-up UTM will be developed initially to address the unmanned traffic management needs of blue light emergency services and first responders who need aerial surveillance rapidly with little notice. The companies plan to release a commercial, industry-focused product soon after. Through this technology, emergency services will be able to remotely manage UAVs, increasing their range of safe operations in mixed airspace of manned and unmanned vehicles.

“The ability to almost instantly ‘pop-up’ safe, secure and fully operational UTM platforms in any environment, at any time, will give first responders, blue light services and aid organizations a valuable tool that could save countless lives,” said Phil Binks, head of air traffic management at Altitude Angel. “Altitude Angel and Inmarsat, in developing ‘pop-up UTM,’ will be able to bring connectivity, clarity and automated air traffic control services for UAVs in even the most challenging of circumstances.”

Altitude Angel is an aviation technology company delivering solutions which enable the safer integration and use of fully automated drones into airspace. Inmarsat is a British satellite telecommunications company, offering global mobile services.