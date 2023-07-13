Advanced Navigation expands IMU portfolio

Advanced Navigation has expanded it Boreas digital fiber-optic gyroscope (DFOG) range, with the A series.

The Boreas A90 and A70 are strategic-grade inertial measurement units (IMU) that deliver acceleration and orientation with accuracy, stability and reliability under all conditions with no reliance on GNSS. They also feature automatic gyrocompassing.

The IMUs contain ultra-high accuracy DFOG and high performance closed-loop accelerometers. The Boreas A90 and A70 are both suitable for surveying, mapping and navigation across subsea, marine, land and air applications.

The Boreas A90 and A70 also offer an optional license to add INS capabilities and enable integration with external GNSS receivers using Advanced Navigation’s range of interfaces and communication protocols.

