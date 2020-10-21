Aceinna joins ST Partner Program for precise positioning

Partnership combines Aceinna’s integrated precise positioning and advanced guidance expertise with ST’s products, technologies and solutions.

Innovative sensing technology company Aceinna Inc. has joined the STMicroelectronics Partner Program to make its inertial measurement unit (IMU) and real-time kinematic (RTK) precise positioning solutions available to engineers and developers working on next-generation solutions that safely and accurately position autonomous automobiles, trucks, robots and delivery vehicles.

Aceinna is also participating in the Virtual ST Developers Conference on Oct. 20 and Oct. 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET, which discusses precise positioning for autonomous vehicles. Register here.

“By leveraging ST technology, Aceinna is providing customers with vertically integrated performance sensing platforms,” said Yang Zhao, CEO of Aceinna. “These system-level solutions help customers greatly accelerate development time as well to reduce the time to market for new autonomous vehicle technologies.”

“The ST Partner Program helps customers’ design teams access extra skills and resources to aid engineering development and shorten time-to-market for new products,” said Alessandro Maloberti, partner ecosystem director, STMicroelectronics. “By selecting, qualifying, and certifying our program partners like Acennia Inc., we are taking yet another major step in helping customers accelerate design and development, and ship to market the most robust and efficient products and services.”

STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, created the ST Partner Program to speed customer development efforts by identifying and highlighting to them companies with complementary products and services. The program’s certification process assures that all partners are periodically vetted for quality and competence.