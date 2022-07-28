Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


2022 Public Interface Control forum set for Sept. 28

July 28, 2022  - By

The 2022 Public Interface Control Working Group and Open Public Forum will take place virtually on Sept. 28, the U.S. Air Force has announced. It is hosted by Space Systems Command, Military Communications and Positioning, Navigation, Timing Directorate.

The following NAVSTAR GPS public documents will be discussed:

  • IS-GPS-200 (Navigation User Interfaces)
  • IS-GPS-705 (User Segment L5 Interfaces)
  • IS-GPS-800 (User Segment L1C Interface)
  • ICD-GPS-870 (Control Segment [OCX] to User Support Interface).

The virtual meeting can be accessed via the following dial-in numbers and links:

The Air Force requests that those who would like to attend register no later than Aug. 25.

Additional logistical details can be found in the Federal Register Notice.

