2022 Public Interface Control forum set for Sept. 28

The 2022 Public Interface Control Working Group and Open Public Forum will take place virtually on Sept. 28, the U.S. Air Force has announced. It is hosted by Space Systems Command, Military Communications and Positioning, Navigation, Timing Directorate.

The following NAVSTAR GPS public documents will be discussed:

IS-GPS-200 (Navigation User Interfaces)

IS-GPS-705 (User Segment L5 Interfaces)

IS-GPS-800 (User Segment L1C Interface)

ICD-GPS-870 (Control Segment [OCX] to User Support Interface).

The virtual meeting can be accessed via the following dial-in numbers and links:

primary dial in: +1 (571) 200-1700

meeting ID: 161 996 3667

passcode: 420440

primary screen share URL: https://saicwebconferencing.zoomgov.com/​j/​1619963667.

The Air Force requests that those who would like to attend register no later than Aug. 25.

Additional logistical details can be found in the Federal Register Notice.