1Spatial secures contract for geospatial services in Belgium

1Spatial, a location master data management (LMDM) software and solutions provider, has secured a three-year contract with a leading Distribution System Operator for electricity and gas networks in Belgium. 1Sparial plans to support the utility company in developing a digital twin for its distribution network, with a focus on enhancing the quality and precision of its geospatial data.

The contract is for geospatial data processing services. 1Spatial’s 1Integrate will be used for data quality control, validation and geospatial data production services.

The project will allow the utility company to efficiently manage distribution networks and make connections and repairs while ensuring safety.

The total contract value to 1Spatial is €9 million, of which 1Spatial will deliver €4.1 million including €0.3 million in term software license revenue. 1Spatial will utilize partners to deliver the balance of the work, with a total value of €4.9 million, over the three-year duration of the contract.