Syntony GNSS partners with Xona Space Systems

Syntony GNSS and Xona Space Systems have partnered to integrate the low-Earth-orbit (LEO) position, navigation and timing (PNT) constellation from Xona into GNSS simulators and receiver solutions from Syntony.

This partnership is part of Syntony’s and Xona’s strategy to offer users PNT solutions.

“The demand for advanced and resilient PNT services is skyrocketing,” Brian Manning, CEO of Xona Space Systems, said. “We are building an entire ecosystem from the ground up to address this demand. Having a full Rx-Tx solution available for all Xona signals is one of the keys to rapidly develop this LEO PNT ecosystem.”

Syntony GNSS was the first PNT services provider to integrate all of the Xona demo signals into its multi-GNSS simulation solution, Constellator, in 2022. However, to offer a full testing solution, Syntony has also developed a Xona-enabled GNSS receiver.