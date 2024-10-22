US investigates leaked intelligence on Israel’s planned Iran strike

The United States has begun investigating the unauthorized release of two highly classified intelligence documents detailing Israel’s preparations for a potential retaliatory strike against Iran. These documents, reportedly prepared by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, are marked as top secret and intended for distribution only among the U.S. and its “Five Eyes” intelligence partners: Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

The leaked files, which first surfaced on the messaging app Telegram, were shared by an anonymous user known as “Middle East Spectator.” According to CNN reports, the leaked files include a satellite imagery analysis of Israeli military asset movements from Oct. 15-16, 2024, as well as defense plans made by the Israeli Air Force and Navy.

The first document is titled: “Israel: Air Force Continues Preparations for Strike on Iran and Conducts a Second Large-Force Employment Exercise.” The second is titled: “Israel: Defense Forces Continue Key Munitions Preparations and Covert UAV Activity Almost Certainly for a Strike on Iran.”

When asked about the leak during an interview with CNN, House Speaker Mike Johnson said an “investigation (is) underway, and I’ll get a briefing on that in a couple of hours. We are following it closely.” The New York Times reported that officials privately acknowledged that the documents were authentic but that they likely only represent a portion of the information the U.S. has on its close ally’s planning.

The FBI, Pentagon and U.S. intelligence agencies are collaborating on the investigation, focusing on determining who had access to the documents and assessing whether the leak was intentional or the result of a hack.

U.S. officials have acknowledged the documents’ authenticity but suggest they may represent only a portion of the information the U.S. possesses regarding its ally’s plans.

The incident has raised concerns about the security of classified information within the U.S. government.

Combatting electronic warfare and emerging threats

From swarms of lurking UAVs to breaches of federal privacy, we are witnessing a new era of electronic warfare and security challenges. As evidenced by a series of concerning incidents in recent years, the U.S. is actively seeking ways to defend against and secure its airspace from unauthorized UAV incursions and breaches of privacy.

In 2021, the U.S. experienced a record 1,862 data breaches, a 68% increase from previous years. In 2023, Langley Air Force Base in Virginia reported multiple sightings of unidentified UAVs flying above the facility. These incidents raised significant security concerns among military officials and lawmakers. The situation escalated in October 2024 when U.S. officials confirmed similar drone swarm observations near Edwards Air Force Base in Nevada. The Department of Defense (DOD) has not publicly identified the source behind these surveillance drones.

The DOD has launched Replicator 1 and Replicator 2 programs, allocating significant funding to enhance drone warfare capabilities. Replicator 1 focuses on increasing the production of attack UAVs, while Replicator 2 aims to improve defenses against enemy drone attacks.

Outside of the U.S., c-UAV systems and operations have become a critical component of modern warfare and security. While we typically focus on GPS jamming and spoofing as important aspects, they represent only a portion of this style of warfare.

The ongoing advancements in electronic warfare underscore the need for continued research, development, and policy adaptation to address the complex challenges posed by UAV technology in modern warfare and security operations worldwide.