Unidentified UAVs over Langley Air Force Base raise security concerns

The Wall Street Journal has reported mysterious UAVs spotted surveilling some of America’s most sensitive military sites, leaving the Pentagon struggling to respond. These unidentified UAVs have been seen flying over military installations in Virginia and Nevada throughout the past year, including the secret base of the Navy’s elite SEAL Team Six and Naval Station Norfolk, recognized as the world’s largest naval port.

Former U.S. Air Force Gen. Mark Kelly told The Wall Street Journal he first became aware of mysterious UAV sightings in December 2023, when officials at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia reported seeing dozens of UAVs flying over the base at night.

The source of these UAVs remains unknown, leaving officials puzzled about whether they were operated by sophisticated hobbyists or potentially by Russia or China. The complexity and coordination of the flights suggested a level of sophistication beyond civilian drone operations, according to the report.

The U.S. military faced significant challenges in addressing this threat. Federal law restricts the military’s ability to shoot down UAVs over bases unless they pose an immediate threat. Aerial snooping does not qualify as a threat, though some lawmakers hope to give the military greater leeway to address these challenges in the future.

The sightings ended on Dec.23, 2023, with authorities still unsure of the UAVs’ origin or who controlled them. However, a clue emerged in January 2024 when a Chinese student named Fengyun Shi, studying at the University of Minnesota, was caught flying a UAV near Langley Air Force Base. Shi’s UAV got stuck in a tree, which he abandoned before flying to California. The FBI retrieved the drone, discovering it had taken photos of Navy ships docked at the base, which led to Shi being sentenced to six months in federal prison.

In October 2024, U.S. officials confirmed that similar drone swarms had been observed near Edwards Air Force Base in Nevada. The Department of Defense (DOD) has not publicly identified the source behind these surveillance drones.

In response to these incidents and potential threats, Langley Air Force Base is exploring new measures to safeguard its airspace. The base’s 633rd Contracting Squadron issued a notice seeking proposals for installing anti-drone nets around sunshades used for aircraft, including F-22s. These nets are designed to disable small UAVs while allowing quick retraction to ensure flight operations remain unaffected. The proposed system would withstand extreme weather conditions and prevent drones from interfering with aircraft or personnel.