US Army Corps of Engineers contracts Aero-Graphics for surveying

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District, has contracted with Aero-Graphics for photogrammetric and lidar surveying and mapping for the next five years. Aero-Graphics is a 56-year-old geospatial services company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The $16 million contract is an indefinite delivery indefinite quantity (IDIQ), firm-fixed-price contract.

The services requested are for photogrammetric mapping and related surveys, as well as the preparation of maps for advance planning, design, real property, construction, land-use and land-type monitoring, and analysis for various projects.

“Being awarded the USACE St. Louis District contract is an honor, especially because we will support the Center of Expertise for Photogrammetric Mapping,” said Casey Francis, Aero-Graphics co-president. “Their focus on geospatial rapid response and technical proficiency is directly aligned with Aero-Graphics’ unique process. Our entire team looks forward to supporting this exciting contract.”

Francis added, “Our mantra is ‘agile responses to ever-changing environments.’ We look forward to demonstrating our unique abilities to the St. Louis District, enabling them to accomplish their mission of securing our nation, energizing our economy, and reducing disaster risk.”

New business development specialist hired

In other company news, Aero-Graphics appointed Angela Arriaga as its new business development specialist. In her role, Arriaga will be responsible for expanding the company’s client base.

Arriaga comes to Aero-Graphics with more than 10 years of experience in geospatial, aviation, processing and surveying. “Angela has a strong background in operations management in lidar and ortho imagery,” Francis said.

“Aero-Graphics has always been a staple in this industry with an outstanding reputation and a commitment to excellence,” Arriaga said. “It’s exciting to be a part of this incredible team. The leadership is fully committed to professionalism, passion and enthusiasm for the work. I am looking forward to help continue its expansion and the success of our customers.”