UAVOS launches gimbaled camera

UAVOS has launched Gimbal 155, a gimbaled camera designed for the UAV Survey Mission program. The GOS-155 meets UAV requirements for surveillance and rescue missions. Its optimized size, weight and power (SwaP) profile, advanced day and night ISR imaging, and embedded video processor make it ideal for any mid-sized UAV — vertical take off nd landing (VTOL) or winged. With its low weight of 1,8 kg, and 155 mm, UAV platforms can increase endurance without sacrificing optical performance.

The GOS-155 two-axial gimbal is an EO/IR system, comprising a 30x optical zoom HD (1280×720) visible camera paired with a fixed focal length uncooled thermal LWIR (1280×1024) camera. This allows users to collect intricate visuals across visible and infrared spectrums.

It includes embedded video processing with electronic stabilization and object tracking and can be integrated with external GPS/INS with real-time target location at 20 m across multiple environments, and around 5 m using UAVOS’ Ground Control Station software.