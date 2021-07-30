Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


U.S. Army Sentinel A4 radar program receives Orolia M-code solution

July 30, 2021
Orolia Defense & Security delivers M-code-enabled timing and synchronization to Lockheed Martin

In September 2019, Lockheed Martin was awarded a contract to develop the U.S. Army’s Sentinel A4 radar system, an air and missile defense radar that will provide improved capability against dynamic threats.

The following November, Orolia Defense & Security announced the availability of M-code military GPS receivers in its flagship SecureSync — the first time server approved by the Defense Information Systems Agency.

Orolia is supplying SecureSync units for Lockheed Martin's Sentinel A4 radar. (Photo U.S. Army)

This May, Orolia delivered a shipment of M-code-enabled SecureSync mission timing and synchronization units to Lockheed Martin, marking a key milestone for the Army program. SecureSync with M-code provides enhanced resilient positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) capabilities and improved resistance to existing and emerging GPS threats, such as jamming and spoofing.

Lockheed Martin selected Orolia’s SecureSync M-code as the A4 system’s resilient time and frequency reference solution in part due to its modular, open architecture – the same characteristics that are the cornerstone of the radar’s design – making integration a simple process and ensuring future upgrades.

“As a trusted Lockheed Martin partner, Orolia is proud to support the development of the Sentinel A4, which will be a key asset to our warfighters for decades to come,” said Hironori Sasaki, president of Orolia Defense & Security. “Making M-code available now in a readily configurable and scalable form factor is a critical step in advancing our forces out in the field, whether in the air or on the ground,” Sasaki added.

The next-generation of U.S. military systems are fortified with M-code, and Orolia leads the industry in M-code solutions for navigation warfare (NAVWAR) environments.

Orolia is supplying SecureSync units for Lockheed Martin's Sentinel A4 radar. (Photo U.S. Army)

