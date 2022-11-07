Trimble joins with Exyn on autonomous surveying solution

Trimble and Exyn Technologies are working on a proof of concept for a fully autonomous surveying solution for construction.

The solution will integrate the Boston Dynamics Spot robot, the ExynPak powered by ExynAI, and the Trimble X7 total station. It will enable fully autonomous missions inside complex and dynamic construction environments, which can result in consistent and precise reality capture for production and quality-control workflows.

Autonomous robots powered by ExynAI can sense and avoid obstacles, dynamically adapting to the complexity of construction environments. To ensure safety and efficiency, the ExynPak integrates with a robot, supporting Level 4 of autonomous exploration missions without requiring the robot to “learn” about its environment beforehand.

A surveyor can define a 3D volume for a mission, and then the integrated robotic solution handles the complexities of self-navigation without needing a map, GPS or wireless infrastructure.

The integration of the Trimble X7 provides high-speed, high-accuracy 3D laser scanning to capture the state of the environment. The captured data can be uploaded to the Trimble Connect collaboration platform and shared with project stakeholders for further analysis, including a comparison to building information models (BIM) and previous scans to monitor quality and progress. The result is a detailed and accurate map collected with minimal human intervention and risk.

Exyn and Trimble will be demonstrating their technology at the Trimble Dimensions+ Conference Nov. 7-9 in Las Vegas.