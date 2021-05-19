Trimble introduces VRS Now Correction Services to Norway

Trimble has expanded its VRS Now correction services across mainland Norway for a total European footprint of 2.5 million square kilometers.

Trimble has expanded its VRS Now correction services across mainland Norway and most outer islands.

As part of an ongoing global correction service strategy, the company is adding more than 400,000 square kilometers (156,000 square miles) to its European footprint, which now totals 2.5 million square kilometers (975,000 square miles).

VRS Now delivers reliable, easily accessible, centimeter-level accuracy that is ideal for professionals in the surveying, GIS and mapping, construction and agriculture industries, as well as many emerging autonomy applications in the automotive and robotics industries.

The subscription service is brand agnostic and works with most GNSS receivers. It is supported by a global team of GNSS network specialists and customer service representatives around the world, ensuring users have a consistent, reliable, high-performing service whenever they need it.

“Launching Trimble VRS Now services to Norway significantly expands our correction services footprint across Europe, offering a robust and reliable accuracy solution to farming, construction and mapping professionals across the region,” said Lisa Wetherbee, general manager of Trimble’s Advanced Positioning Division. “Trimble solutions are helping customers optimize workflows, improve productivity and deliver operational efficiency, while increasing user safety.”