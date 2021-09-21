Trimble DA2 GNSS receiver launched for Catalyst positioning

Trimble has launched the Trimble DA2 GNSS receiver for the Trimble Catalyst positioning service. The DA2 — the second-generation receiver and antenna for the Catalyst service — now includes the Trimble ProPoint GNSS engine for enhanced performance.

Unique to the latest Trimble GNSS solutions, ProPoint technology reduces convergence times and improves positioning accuracy when operating near trees and buildings.

Trimble Catalyst is a subscription-based GNSS positioning service for location-enabled field applications. The service is available in accuracy-based packages from centimeter- to submeter-level for a wide range of mapping and mobile geographic information system (GIS) data-collection projects. Catalyst continues to support a broad range of GIS field applications, including Trimble TerraFlex software, for form-based GIS data collection.

“Trimble Catalyst brings easy-to-use precise positioning to location-enabled workforces,” said Gareth Gibson, marketing director, Trimble Mapping & GIS. “The addition of ProPoint technology, together with the DA2’s support for iOS devices, means Catalyst can now deliver Trimble quality positioning to more geospatial professionals than ever before.”

Trimble Catalyst subscriptions are available through Trimble’s Authorized Distribution Network. The Catalyst DA2 digital GNSS receiver, sold separately, is expected to be available in the fourth quarter. Trimble TerraFlex software subscriptions are available separately through Trimble Geospatial distribution partners.