TomTom to use Vaisala’s road weather service to improve driver safety

TomTom integrates Vaisala’s environmental data capabilities into its Hazard Warnings service to deliver time-critical alerts for road weather hazards

Vaisala — a global leader in weather, environmental and industrial measurement — will bring its accurate insights and actionable road weather data to the TomTom Hazard Warnings service.

TomTom Hazard Warnings creates time-critical signals that alert drivers and automated vehicles to safety-critical incidents as they happen. These incidents include traffic, weather and road hazards.

“More than every fifth traffic accident is a result of inclement weather-related impacts, yet drivers often don’t receive real-time information about weather or driving conditions from their in-vehicle technology — even in new vehicle models,” said Petri Marjava, head of Automotive at Vaisala. “While TomTom has utilized our atmospheric weather data for years, our new arrangement equips its Hazard Warnings service with must-have predictive road weather information. Road weather data takes in-vehicle weather services to the next level by helping drivers stay safe while conveniently optimizing route and travel times in all weather conditions.”

TomTom Hazard Warnings uses Vaisala’s data to deliver early warnings related to weather hazards, such as slippery roads, reduced visibility and strong winds. This data enables better route planning and notifies drivers to prepare and adjust for driving in poor conditions.

In addition to general weather conditions and detailed point forecasts, Vaisala is now providing TomTom Hazard Warnings with road surface measurements and driving conditions forecasts.

The road weather data Vaisala delivers covers continent-wide road networks across the United States and Europe to enhance driver safety, efficiency and convenience, with other geographical regions to follow.