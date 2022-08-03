Tersus GNSS updates Nuwa survey app

Tersus GNSS has updated its surveying smartphone app, Nuwa. The latest version includes features such as vector map import and digital surface stakeout.

The Nuwa app runs on Android and is reliable, and easy to operate. It has rich and powerful functions that can help surveyors complete measurements more efficiently and accurately.

The app is designed to work with the David and Oscar GNSS receivers from Tersus GNSS, plus other receivers that support NMEA-0183.

New features in Nuwa version 2.3.3.2 include:

Vector map import and stake. The new version supports importing vector maps in DXF, LandXML, KML, and KMZ formats in the import module, optimizes the loading speed of vector maps for display in the Survey and Stakeout interface, and allows direct clicking to select points and lines on vector drawings for staking.

Existing features of Nuwa include:

Ability to configure base, rover and static surveys

Graphical interface with background map (online/import)

CAD stakeout, road stakeout and earthwork

Data management (import/export multiple formats)

Support for Bluetooth and USB connections

Various built-in tools.

Download the latest version here.