Tallysman releases new L-Band GNSS antenna

Tallysman Wireless has released the ARM972XF triple-band plus L-Band GNSS antenna.

The ARM972XF uses Tallysman’s accutenna technology providing GPS/QZSS L1/L2/L5, GLONASS-G1/G2/G3, Galileo E1/E5a/E5b, and BeiDou B1/B2a/B2b + L-Band coverage. The technology is designed for precision triple-frequency positioning where light weight and a low profile are required.

Tallysman’s ARM972XF is a small and lightweight housed triple-band precision mini ARINC GNSS antenna. It has an average phase center variation of less than 10 mm for all frequencies and overall azimuths and elevation angles. Additionally, both models are available with components qualified for low Earth orbit (LEO).

Housed in a weatherproof (IP67) enclosure, the ARM972XF is available in four versions. Model ARM972XF-1 (ARM972XF-1-S for LEO space-qualified components) has an integrated 100 mm ground plane, while model ARM972XF-2 (ARM972XF-2-S for LEO space-qualified components) is 83 mm in diameter.

The antenna also includes Tallysman’s eXtended filtering (XF) technology, designed to mitigate GNSS interference.