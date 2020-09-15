Spirent Federal announces M-code updates with SimMNSA v2.0

GNSS simulator company Spirent Federal Systems will soon release SimMNSA 2.0. The release adds advanced scenario controls that enable full recreation of government test vectors while retaining the simple key and fly option of the initial release.

Spirent Federal developed software that supports M-code signals using the Modernized Navstar Security Algorithm (MNSA). SimMNSA 1.0 was released in 2018 and is now used in laboratories throughout the country with receivers from all M-code manufacturers.

“SimMNSA is the first MNSA-based M-code signal simulation to receive government security approval,” said Ellen Hall, President and CEO. “We pride ourselves in being leaders in innovation and we will continue to push ourselves to meet the growing needs of our customers.”

Release 2.0 of Spirent Federal’s SimMNSA is scheduled for later this year. It will be available to authorized users of the GSS9000 Series, at no additional cost to current SimMNSA users under maintenance contracts.