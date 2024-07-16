SparkFun launches RTK evaluation kit

SparkFun Electronics has introduced its real-time kinematics (RTK) evaluation kit (EVK). It serves as a development platform for fixed or mobile high-precision positioning and navigation needs. The RTK EVK comes with a range of options for prototyping, including L1+L2 RTK GNSS, with L-Band correction built-in if needed, running on an agile processor.

It features custom open-source software pre-loaded with RTK Everywhere firmware. Users can configure the EVK as an RTK Base and push corrections to an NTRIP Caster or configure the EVK as an RTK Rover and use corrections delivered through WiFi or Bluetooth.

The kit uses the dual-band (L1+L2) ZED-F9P GNSS receiver from u-blox. The integrated u-blox NEO-D9S offers L-Band reception and access to correction services such as PointPerfect. The u-blox LARA-R6001D provides global cellular connectivity.

Zero-Touch RTK offers users a simple way to receive corrections. Users can register the device, plug it into Ethernet (PoE supported) or give it WiFi credentials for a hot spot and enable PointPerfect – no NTRIP credentials are required.

The RTK EVK can be easily installed in a weatherproof enclosure with its custom extruded aluminum case with machined end panels and slotted flanges.