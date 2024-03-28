SparkFun launches Iridium antenna

SparkFun Electronics has released the 2J7426MPz by 2J antenna, a high-performance magnetic mount antenna designed to communicate with the Iridium satellite communication system. It is manufactured with high-quality polycarbonate (PC) and acrylic-styrene-acrylate terpolymer (ASA), a thermoplastic combination that offers strong resistance to UV, moisture, and heat and enhances mechanical properties.

The antenna housing is waterproof to IP69 standards and designed to operate in extremely harsh environments, including those with frequent exposure to water, dust and debris. It has a recommended operational and storage temperature of -40°C to +85°C. The magnetic mount allows for easy installation and removal between vehicles or assets, and it is easily converted to an adhesive type for greater flexibility.

It is delivered with a standard SMA-male connector and a standard 300 cm long coaxial LL100 cable. Iridium has certified the 2J7426MPz antenna for commercial use in connection with the Iridium communications system.