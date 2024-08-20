Skyfront releases UAV magnetometer

Skyfront has released the Skyfront MagniPhy, a UAV magnetometer designed for surveying, mineral prospecting, locating orphaned wellheads, and detecting landmines and unexploded ordnance (UXO). The MagniPhy aims to enhance data quality, efficiency, and safety in these applications.

The Skyfront MagniPhy features a new enclosure and universal attachment mechanism compatible with third-party magnetometer sensors and a variety of UAVs, including DJI, ArduPilot, and PX4-based models. Developed in collaboration with Geometrics, of the MagArrow II UAS-enabled magnetometer, the MagniPhy is available for existing MagArrow users and other UAV magnetometer operators through retrofit services or as a new kit for seamless integration.

The MagniPhy offers improved data quality and enhanced ability to detect subterranean objects, thanks to its rigid attachment, which maintains constant magnetometer heading during flight and minimizes magnetic noise. Its aerodynamic design reduces motion-induced noise and enhances performance in high winds. Additionally, the device is highly portable, folding from 16.4 ft to 1.4 ft to fit in carry-on luggage, and features swappable batteries providing up to eight hours of operation.

Skyfront’s high-endurance hybrid gas-electric multicopter UAVs complement the MagniPhy’s capabilities, enabling extensive magnetic surveys. These systems are deployed globally for various applications, including finding abandoned oil and gas wellheads in the U.S. and detecting landmines and UXO in Ukraine. The MagniPhy offers a safer and more efficient solution to traditional helicopter surveys and short-duration battery-powered UAVs.