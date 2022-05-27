Septentrio rides for climate data on Nanok Arctic expedition

Two Belgian adventurers are crossing Greenland on a triathlon including ski, kayak and a vertical rock climb. On the ride, they are using Septentrio’s AsteRx-SB receiver, collecting valuable data for climate research in collaboration with the Royal Observatory of Belgium.

The data will help build a precise elevation profile of the Greenland Ice Sheet as well as to calibrate existing elevation models, which are based on satellite altimetry. In addition, the multi-frequency capability of the AsteRx-SB receiver will enable monitoring of ionospheric activity as well as Galileo signals at high latitudes.

“The AsteRx-SB receiver provides accurate and reliable positioning data even in the world’s harshest environments,” said Nicolas Bergeot of the Time-Ionosphere section, Royal Observatory. Data collected will help research of arctic ice caps, ionospheric activity and other topics.

The expedition is called Nanok, which is an Inuit word for polar bear. Adventurers Gilles Denis and Nathan Goffart started the triathlon with a 600 km of ski with a pulk sled along the Arctic Circle. The second part of the triathlon is a 1,000 km sea kayak along the Greenland east coast, and finally a 1 km vertical rock climb for the opening of a new route.