Septentrio and SBG Systems partner on Qinertia post-processing

Septentrio now offers Qinertia post-processing software from SBG Systems on AsteRx-i3 D Pro+, AsteRx-i3 S Pro+ and AsteRx SBi3 Pro+ receivers

Septentrio will now offer post-processing solutions for its GNSS/INS (inertial navigation system) receivers, using SBG Systems’ Qinertia software.

The AsteRx-i3 Pro+ receivers are fully compatible with Qinertia post-processing software, so no data manipulation is required before the post-processing step.

Land or aerial mapping applications, which do not have access to real-time GNSS corrections, benefit from post-processing software for higher positioning and orientation (heading, pitch and roll) accuracy. With the addition of post-processing, Septentrio GNSS/INS products cover the full mapping workflow.

“As a result of our cooperation with SBG Systems, Septentrio’s mapping customers who use GNSS/INS are benefiting from a quicker and more reliable workflow,” said Danilo Sabbatini, product manager at Septentrio. “The intuitive user interface of Qinertia software makes it easy for users to further improve their positioning and orientation accuracy in the post-processing step.”

In case of GNSS outage or correction link failure, post-processing recovers accuracy for recorded positioning and inertial data.

After the mission, Qinertia gives access to real-time kinematic (RTK) corrections from more than 8,000 base stations to deliver centimeter level accuracy. Trajectory and orientation are greatly improved by post processing GNSS and IMU data forward and backward. The Qinertia GNSS/INS post-processed kinematic (PPK) solution provides accuracy, reliability, advanced quality-control indicators, and a modern application programming interface (API).

Qinertia recently added an image geotagging feature, and specific outputs dedicated to photogrammetry.