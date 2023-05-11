Safran joins Eurodrone program

Safran Landing Systems has signed a contract with Airbus Defense and Space to provide the wheels and brakes system work package for the Eurodrone program, which is designed to outfit France, Germany, Spain and Italy with a highly autonomous medium-altitude reconnaissance UAV.

Safran Landing Systems was selected to design, develop, qualify and produce the work package and to supply the braking control module that will be developed by Safran Electronics and Defense, the company’s partner on this program.

The contract comprises 60 shipsets.

Safran Electronics and Defense has also claimed a contract from Leonardo to develop and supply the high-performance Euroflir 610 electro-optical (optronic) system for the program.

Production of the first prototype will begin in 2024 with a first delivery planned by the end of the decade.