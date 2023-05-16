Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Quantum Systems survey UAV now available at Position Partners

May 16, 2023  - By

 

Image: Position Partners

Position Partners has announced the availability of Quantum-Systems’ Trinity Pro remotely piloted aircraft system for the Australian and New Zealand market.

The Trinity Pro is a UAV designed to adapt to changing demands, provide additional connectivity, and accelerate decision-making. The UAV features Quantum-Skynode autopilot, which uses a Linux mission computer. This provides additional onboard computing power, increased internal storage, versatility, and interoperability.

Included in the Trinity Pro system is Quantum-Systems’ proprietary operations software, QBase 3D, and a portfolio of industry workflow and software integrations. The Trinity Pro’s capabilities include planning functions for missions requiring take-off and landing at different locations, allowing for efficient and safe long corridor flights and beyond visual line of sight operations.

The platform also incorporates advanced self-diagnostics to ensure safe operation.

The Trinity Pro now includes an enhanced terrain-following system, which improves safety during operations. The UAV also features automatic wind simulation for crash avoidance in bad weather and a linear approach for landing.

The Trinity Pro is equipped with a downfacing lidar scanner that provides highly accurate ground avoidance and landing control. It is protected against dust and water damage and features increased wind limits of up to 14 m/s in cruise mode and 11 m/s during hover.

