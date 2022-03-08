Pix4D offers RTK rover for iOS devices

Pix4D is now offering a real-time kinematic (RTK) rover for use with iOS devices.

The Pix4D viDoc RTK handheld rover attaches to iOS devices to bring RTK accuracy to terrestrial scanning on iPhones and iPads.

When paired with the PIX4Dcatch mobile app, the viDoc rover can replace survey tools such as RTK GNSS rovers and terrestrial scanners, the company said.

Together, the products create a workflow that turns iPhones or iPads into an accurate terrestrial scanning device, with centimeter-accurate RTK positioning from an existing NTRIP network.

The tools can be used to 3D model small areas or structures.