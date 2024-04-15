Australian Space Agency funds development of aerospace-grade GNSS receiver

The Australian Space Agency has funded the development of an Australian aerospace-grade Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) receiver to use in rockets, satellites and aircraft under its Moon to Mars Supply Chain Capability Improvement Grants scheme.

Gilmour Space Technologies, in collaboration with the University of New South Wales (UNSW), will co-develop the GNSS receiver using an Australian supply chain and qualify it for use across a wide range of positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) applications. The GNSS receiver will be based on proven technology from UNSW, benefiting from Gilmour Space Technologies’ space manufacturing expertise and commercialization efforts.

Kody Cook, head of software, electrical, GNC and avionics at Gilmour Space Technologies, highlighted the importance of this initiative for the nation’s aerospace endeavors. “With the future becoming less certain, we’re thankful that Australia is investing in the sovereign development of exactly these types of fundamental capabilities,” he said. “If we could use more Australian-made avionics in our launch vehicles and spacecraft, we would.”