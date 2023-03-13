Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Pilot project analyzes climate change for Caribbean nations 

March 13, 2023  - By

 

Image: TommL/E+/Getty Images

Image: TommL/E+/Getty Images

NV5 Geospatial has forged a contract with the Caribbean Community Climate Change Center (CCCCC) to conduct aerial lidar and orthoimagery surveys across the Caribbean. The pilot project will provide advanced geospatial data to help the island nations understand natural and man-induced climate changes, develop programs to support resilience and sustainable development, and establish a foundation for future work.

NV5 Geospatial will conduct topographic and topobathymetric lidar surveys, as well as orthoimagery, via a fixed-wing aircraft. Data collected will help CCCCC address the impact of climate variability and identify potentially hazardous impacts.

The project will cover 10 sites spread across more than 3,000 km. The sites include areas in Suriname, Guyana, Tobago, Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda, St. Kitts and Nevis, Turks & Caicos and Belize.

Other logistical considerations include the combination of microclimates inherent around tropical islands, highly variable weather conditions, cloud formations and jungles, some of which are in high relief areas or covering the entire area.

This article is tagged with , , , , , and posted in Latest News, Survey, UAV/UGV

About the Author:


Maddie has a B.A. in Journalism and Promotional Communication from Cleveland State University and has years of marketing and journalistic experience under her belt. She joins the editorial staff at GPS World and team at North Coast Media after working in professional sports for over six years.

Comments are currently closed.