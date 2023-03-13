Pilot project analyzes climate change for Caribbean nations 

NV5 Geospatial has forged a contract with the Caribbean Community Climate Change Center (CCCCC) to conduct aerial lidar and orthoimagery surveys across the Caribbean. The pilot project will provide advanced geospatial data to help the island nations understand natural and man-induced climate changes, develop programs to support resilience and sustainable development, and establish a foundation for future work.

NV5 Geospatial will conduct topographic and topobathymetric lidar surveys, as well as orthoimagery, via a fixed-wing aircraft. Data collected will help CCCCC address the impact of climate variability and identify potentially hazardous impacts.

The project will cover 10 sites spread across more than 3,000 km. The sites include areas in Suriname, Guyana, Tobago, Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda, St. Kitts and Nevis, Turks & Caicos and Belize.

Other logistical considerations include the combination of microclimates inherent around tropical islands, highly variable weather conditions, cloud formations and jungles, some of which are in high relief areas or covering the entire area.