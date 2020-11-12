Orolia unveils M-code-enabled mobile timing and sync solutions

Flexible, resilient military PNT designed for every military environment

Orolia, through its Orolia Defense & Security business, has announced the availability of M-code military GPS receivers in its resilient PNT products and solutions, including M-code-enabled mobile mission timing and synchronization platforms.

M-code capabilities further enhance Orolia’s Versa mobile PNT platform for rugged, small SWaP-C requirements and Orolia’s flagship SecureSync resilient time and frequency reference solution — the first Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) approved time server.

M-code is a military signal used in the L1 and L2 GPS bands and is required by congressional mandate for U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) military operations. It is designed to enhance positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) capabilities and improved resistance to existing and emerging GPS threats, such as jamming and spoofing.

M-code offers several operational benefits, including a higher power signal with improved resistance to jamming and interference; advanced security features to prevent unauthorized access or exploitation; and improved message formats and signal modulation techniques for faster and more accurate performance.

“As threats against GPS increase, military forces will need M-code capabilities on mobile PNT systems to ensure continuous operations wherever they go,” said Hironori Sasaki, president of Orolia Defense & Security. “Orolia is proud to continue to support Department of Defense initiatives to ensure that warfighters have the most secure, reliable and accurate positioning, timing and synchronization solutions in any environment.”

From resilient PNT solutions to GPS/GNSS simulation, interference detection and mitigation, Orolia provides end-to-end NAVWAR and resilient PNT solutions to protect, augment and strengthen military systems for GPS-denied environments.