Orolia adds new GNSS simulator to BroadSim product line

BroadSim Solo provides advanced GNSS scenario creation on the engineer’s desktop

Orolia Defense & Security released the latest addition to its GNSS simulator family — BroadSim Solo — at the Institute of Navigation Joint Navigation Conference (JNC) taking place this week in Covington, Kentucky.

The Solo joins the BroadSim line of Skydel-powered GNSS simulators, which includes models suited for hardware-in-the-loop and multi-element antenna/controlled reception pattern antenna (CRPA) testing.

Live demonstrations of BroadSim Solo are taking place in the JNC Exhibit Hall at Orolia Defense & Security booth No. 117 through Aug. 26. Orolia provides M-code solutions for resilient positioning, navigation and timing.

BroadSim Solo shares the same Skydel simulation engine that runs on a standard BroadSim, BroadSim Anechoic and BroadSim Wavefront. It supports advanced scenario creation features and the benefits provided by a software-defined architecture such as high dynamics, a 1000-Hz iteration update rate and ultra-low latency of 5 ms.

Nearly all civilian GNSS signals can be generated through the Solo’s single RF output (one frequency band at a time), along with jamming or spoofing signals, and GPS AES M-code. AES is an encryption method; rather than using the MNSA encryption, it is possible to use AES for testing purposes only.

BroadSim Solo’s compact form factor is designed to do away with bulk, fitting comfortably at a typical desk or workstation. Plus, the Solo addresses the permanent challenge engineers face with laboratory capacity and availability.

“Creating complex test scenarios can be a tedious process, especially when emulating challenged environments,” said Tim Erbes, director of engineering for Orolia Defense & Security. “Having the ability to create scripts at your desk significantly frees up lab time and space for running these important simulations. Also, scenario creation is no longer limited to one person fixed to one system. Imagine a team of engineers, each with a BroadSim Solo, simultaneously building tests. Having a whole fleet of BroadSim Solos? It’s game-changing.”

BroadSim Solo with the Skydel simulation engine offers an intuitive user interface, a comprehensive API supporting Python, C++ and C#, and automation tools and custom plugins that will speed up development cycles, increase performance and ultimately drive innovation.

“In an effort to enhance the customer experience and expand the reach of advanced GNSS simulators, we wanted to offer an affordable solution with all of the same core features as our most advanced BroadSim systems,” said Tyler Hohman, director of products for Orolia Defense & Security. “This gives our customers the opportunity to place more simulators in the hands of engineers and scientists without sacrificing capabilities. Our hope is that customers will find value in having a simulation ecosystem that is scalable based on their requirements.”