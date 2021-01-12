NovAtel ships GPS anti-jam GAJTs worldwide

NovAtel’s GPS Anti-Jam Technology (GAJT) product lines achieved a milestone of thousands of units shipped worldwide in 2020. Despite COVID-19, 2020 has proven to be one of NovAtel’s most successful years in protecting positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) from cyber electromagnetic activities (CEMA) for military and civil organizations, the company stated in a press release.

Jamming and interference are growing threats, from a crowded RF spectrum to malicious jamming attempts. However, the GNSS market is responding with anti-jam technologies. Across the world — on land, in the air and at sea — NovAtel customers use GAJT to protect their GNSS navigation and precise timing receivers from intentional jamming and unintentional interference.

The GAJT portfolio includes commercial off-the-shelf solutions with short order lead times for rapid deployment. The range of products can be readily integrated into new platforms or retrofitted into legacy fleets.

The GAJT-710, its smaller counterpart GAJT-410 and the GAJT-AE variants are used worldwide to protect PNT against jamming and interference no matter the environment.

Beyond defense, GAJT enables users to be proactive against cyber electromagnetic activities using situation awareness technology to indicate the presence and direction of jamming signals.

“Jamming and interference are growing threats worldwide. GAJT protects our customers no matter where they operate,” said Steve Duncombe, executive VP of Aerospace and Defense at NovAtel. “We’re proud to achieve this milestone during a challenging 2020 and will continue delivering assured positioning in our customers’ critical applications with extremely short delivery times.”