New feature in OPUS Projects: Using RTN vectors to support 2022 Transformation tool

February’s column focused on potential errors in orthometric heights using a digital barcode leveling system with multi-piece leveling rods. As stated in the column, businesses need to make decisions based on expenses and ultimately on the profit margin; but making a business decision that results in a bad technical outcome is never the right decision. This newsletter column is going to highlight a new feature in the National Geodetic Survey (NGS) Beta OPUS Projects 5.1 routine permitting the use of RTN vectors to support the development of the 2022 Transformation model.

On Jan. 12, NGS held a webinar titled “Using RTN Data in OPUS Projects 5 for GPSonBM.” Users can download the video and PowerPoint slides here.

I’ve been highlighting NGS’s GPS on Bench Mark program that supports the 2022 Transformation Tool in my columns since 2018. NGS delayed the completion date for the new modernized NSRS until 2025, so they have extended the cut-off date for submitting GPS on Bench Mark data for use in the 2022 Transformation Tool until Sept. 30.

NGS has been developing tools that facilitate submitting data to the NGS GPS on BM campaign such as OPUS Share. The latest tool is the OPUS Project 5.1 routine that allows the use of RTN vectors. OPUS Projects 5.1 is a beta product, but NGS is now allowing users to use the routine to submit data for the GPS on BM campaign. My October 2021 column highlighted NGS’s Beta OPUS Projects 5.1.

I’d like to note that OPUS has been updated to support the newly released ITRF2020 (IGS20) orbits. My October 2022column discussed the latest International Terrestrial Reference Frame of 2020 (ITRF2020) released by the International Earth Rotation and Reference System Service (IERS). A previous NGS news bulletin provided a statement about the new reference system and products.

Clicking on the link titled “NEW: 2023 Requirements for Use in the GPSonBM Campaign” on the OPUS Projects 5.1 webpage provides the requirements for using OPUS Projects 5.1 and Real-Time Network (RTN) data to support the 2022 Transformation Tool; that is the 2023 GPS on BM campaign. There are five sections in the writeup: Introduction, Project Planning, Equipment and Configuration, Field Requirements and Office Requirements. The Introduction section states that the requirements are limited to the GPS on BM Campaign and will be replaced, or superseded, when NGS finishes its new GNSS surveying specifications.

The project planning section of the announcement states that RTN vectors of 5-minute occupations can be used instead of the 4-hour occupations required for OPUS Share.

However, the Field Requirement section states that the mark must be occupied three different times.

“During the RTN survey, measure each mark in your project (including the RTN Validation Station) for a minimum of 5 minutes for three independent occupations. All three measurements must agree by 3 cm horizontal and 5 cm ellipsoid height. They also must be separated by at least 3 hours (even if occupied on different days). Plan to occupy a mark, go occupy a few more in the area, then circle back. Or rotate day-by-day,” the section states.

As stated in the section on office requirements for using OPUS-Projects 5 in the 2023 GPS on BM Campaign writeup,“The OPUS-Projects User Guide provides instructions on how to run the software and submit a project to NGS. The User Guide states to follow the steps in the order listed below, and it explains steps 1 – 7 and 9 – 11 in detail. For step 8 and when including GVX data in OPUS-Projects 5, refer to those portions of the User Guide’s Quick Start which are highlighted in yellow. NGS is working on fully updating the User Guide to include more details; for now, use the Quick Start Guide for assistance with GVX.”

I recently used OPUS Projects to analyze some GNSS results using Harris-Galveston Subsidence District CORS and PAMS GNSS data. I want to emphasize that it may seem like a lot of work the first time you use the routine, but NGS makes it fairly simple to complete each task. The manual is very complete and does a good job of describing every step. The manual can be downloaded here. In my experience, the most time-consuming task is creating the descriptions. There are several items that must be correctly entered because the answer to some entries affect the answers to other entries. That said, NGS supports a description entry software called WinDesc that facilitates entering the appropriate information. The OPUS Projects User Guide provides an appendix that describes using the WinDesc module to enter description metadata.

For marks that are in the NGS database, known as the NGS Integrated Data Base (NGSIDB), WinDesc will import information from NGSIDB, thereby decreasing the number of entries users need to address. In other words, if the mark has a PID then it should be in the NGSIDB. If you are occupying a mark that is part of NGS GPS on Bench Marks website then it probably has a PID and a description in NGSIDB.

I’ve included three slides from the Jan. 12 webinar that summarize the basic requirements.

As for the requirement of at least three independent RTN occupations on different times, in my opinion at least one occupation should be on a different day . My October 2021 column addressed a study that reported on using RTN solutions to estimate accurate horizontal and vertical coordinates.

The report stated, “When differenced with coordinates from a static GNSS survey campaign, the horizontal and vertical RMSE of the NRTK-derived coordinates was 2.3 cm horizontally and 4.5 cm vertically at 95% confidence. Repetitive NRTK vectors on each baseline differed between ± 2.4 cm horizontally and ± 3.4 cm vertically at 95% confidence.”

The report also stated, “Adjustment of hybrid survey networks with four repeat NRTK vectors per bench mark produced network accuracies at 95% confidence for the adjusted coordinates at all bench marks less than 1 cm horizontally and 2 cm vertically (ellipsoid height).”

The paper by Gillins, et. al was presented at the 2019 FIG Working Week held in Hanoi, Vietnam, on April 22–26, 2019. The International Federation of Surveyors (FIG), involves a wide range of professional fields within the international surveying community; this includes surveying, cadastre, valuation, mapping, geodesy, hydrography, and geospatial and provides an international forum for discussion and development to promote professional practice and standards. FIG meetings are held all over the world. I’d like to highlight that the 2023 FIG Working Week is going to be held in Orlando, Florida, on May 28 – June 1, 2023.

NGS will be presenting a full-day worth of content on NSRS Modernization during the FIG Working Week 2023. For the first time in more than 20 years, this annual FIG gathering will take place in the United States, hosted by the National Society of Professional Surveyors (NSPS).

I’ve participated in several FIG meetings. I’ve learned a lot from presentations as well as holding hallway meetings with experts from the international surveying and mapping community. All geospatial users should plan on attending this event. I have provided information about the FIG commissions in my August 2021 newsletter. I would encourage everyone to visit the FIG website and review the information about the 2023 FIG Working Week. The a list of the FIG Commissions can be found here. More information can be obtained on each commission by clicking on its title.

Future columns will highlight the FIG Working Week as the agenda is developed. I would encourage everyone to check NGS’s Website for updates on Beta products and new surveying specifications. Geospatial users should also subscribe to NGS’s News Services at the following here. Check out the NGS News Services site for what’s available.