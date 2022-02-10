Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


New device puts Trimble Catalyst in user’s hands

February 10, 2022  - By
Photo: Trimble

Photo: Trimble

Trimble has introduced the Trimble Catalyst handle, which adds a new level of flexibility to accessing GNSS data. The lightweight, ergonomic handle provides a convenient way to carry Trimble’s Catalyst-enabled mapping and field data-collection workflows.

Users can:

  • choose their device, whether iOS or Android, which turns any smartphone or tablet into a Trimble-quality handheld positioning system
  • swap out a device at any time, whenever an upgrade is needed
  • adjust accuracy level as requirements change by switching the accuracy-based Catalyst subscription
  • affix a monopole when decimeter-level or better positions are crucial.

This article is tagged with , , , , , , , and posted in Latest News, Survey

About the Author:


Senior Editor Tracy Cozzens joined GPS World magazine in 2006. She also is editor of GPS World’s newsletters and the sister website Geospatial Solutions. She has worked in government, for non-profits, and in corporate communications, editing a variety of publications for audiences ranging from federal government contractors to teachers.

Comments are currently closed.