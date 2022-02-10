New device puts Trimble Catalyst in user’s hands
Trimble has introduced the Trimble Catalyst handle, which adds a new level of flexibility to accessing GNSS data. The lightweight, ergonomic handle provides a convenient way to carry Trimble’s Catalyst-enabled mapping and field data-collection workflows.
Users can:
- choose their device, whether iOS or Android, which turns any smartphone or tablet into a Trimble-quality handheld positioning system
- swap out a device at any time, whenever an upgrade is needed
- adjust accuracy level as requirements change by switching the accuracy-based Catalyst subscription
- affix a monopole when decimeter-level or better positions are crucial.
