Leica wins Wichmann Innovations Award at INTERGEO 2022

Leica Geosystems, a part of Hexagon, received the prestigious Wichmann Innovations Award at this year’s INTERGEO in Essen, Germany for its Leica AP20 AutoPole.

The Wichmann Innovations Award honors new technology that stands out for innovation, user-friendliness and practicality. A panel of industry leaders shortlisted the submissions. Subsequently, the public was able to weigh in by casting a vote for their favorite finalist.

The Leica AP20 AutoPole is an innovative solution for automated total stations that features tilt compensation, automatic pole height readings and unique target identification. The technological convergence in the AP20 addresses core pain points in today’s total station workflows by making it possible to measure with a tilted pole, adjust height readings in the software automatically and prevent the station from locking onto unwanted targets.

“The Leica AP20 AutoPole boosts efficiency by removing the last analog steps in robotic total station workflows. We were pleased when customers told us they were able to double their productivity on some projects,” says Hans-Martin Zogg, business director TPS at Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon. “This award represents the acknowledgment of the expert jury as well as the broader surveying community, and winning it is a wonderful recognition of our team’s accomplishment.”