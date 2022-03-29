Leica AP20 AutoPole provides tilt-compensation for surveyors

Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon, has introduced the Leica AP20 AutoPole — a solution for automated total stations that boosts productivity with tilt compensation, automatic pole-height readings and unique target identification.

The AP20 AutoPole combines an intelligent sensor module with the new AP Reflector Pole and operates with Leica Geosystems’ existing automated total stations to create a solution for autonomous workflows.

It is designed to solve three workflow challenges:

holding the pole vertical and stable

entering the pole height manually into the field software

locking to a foreign target on a site with multiple reflectors.

The tilt compensation of the AP20 AutoPole increases efficiency when working with total stations. It is no longer necessary to level the pole for measurements and stakeout. Tilt compensation decreases measurement time and increases flexibility and safety on site by enabling the measuring of points in locations that are inaccessible or put the user at risk. By updating the pole height automatically in the field software, the system ensures that the height on record is always correct, which avoids errors, time-consuming postprocessing and returning to the field to remeasure.

Additionally, the AP20 AutoPole’s target identification ensures the user’s instrument will always lock to the correct target.

“At Leica Geosystems, we understand that tight time schedules, growing expectations for accurate on-demand data and budget constraints put a lot of pressure on surveyors and construction professionals,” said Hans-Martin Zogg, business director, Total Stations, Leica Geosystems. “The AP20 AutoPole is a game changer because it solves several challenges simultaneously. Its tilt compensation and automatic pole height readings are absolutely unique in the industry and will transform how professionals measure with total stations.“

“As a surveying company, the only way we can stay competitive and profitable is to acquire spatial data simply, quickly and efficiently,” said Clifton Webb, director of Warner Surveys. “The Leica AP20 helps us stay ahead of the curve by increasing our productivity and flexibility. It allows us to measure points that were impractical or unsafe to measure before.”