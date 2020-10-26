L3Harris to help DOD with artificial intelligence, machine learning

L3Harris Technologies will help the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) develop artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) systems to help reduce the amount of time it takes to decipher usable intelligence from increasing amounts of data collected from space and airborne assets.

L3Harris will research, develop and demonstrate an AI/ML interface using data science techniques under a new multimillion-dollar contract to support DOD applications.

“L3Harris’ work will allow the DOD to turn massive volumes of data into actionable intelligence,” said Ed Zoiss, president, Space and Airborne Systems, L3Harris. “The abundance of data collected by space and airborne assets is only increasing. The findings of this research will directly address the data processing challenges within the DOD and intelligence community.”

Awarded by the U.S. Army Research Laboratory, the contract supports the DOD’s initiative to accelerate the integration of big data and AI/ML within the agency.

L3Harris will perform the work in Rochester, New York; Melbourne, Florida; and Herndon, Virginia.