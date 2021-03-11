KVH offers TACNAV 3D with photonic integrated chip technology

KVH’s widely fielded tactical navigation system now upgraded with its patented PIC technology

KVH Industries’ TACNAV 3D tactical navigation system is now available with the P-1775 inertial measurement unit (IMU) featuring KVH’s new photonic integrated chip (PIC) technology.

KVH has been developing and testing the PIC technology for more than three years and is continuing to roll the technology into existing product lines.

KVH’s PIC technology features an integrated planar optical chip that replaces individual fiber optic components to simplify production while maintaining or improving accuracy and performance. KVH’s IMUs with PIC technology are designed to deliver improved bias stability and 20 times higher accuracy than other micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) IMUs.

The fiber-optic gyro (FOG)-based TACNAV 3D tactical navigation system provides an assured positioning, navigation and timing (A-PNT) solution with an embedded GNSS and optional chip-scale atomic clock (CSAC). TACNAV 3D’s modular tactical design enables it to function as a standalone inertial navigation solution and as the core of an A-PNT-capable multi-functional battlefield management system.

“We are pleased to incorporate our newest technology into the TACNAV 3D,” said Dan Conway, executive vice president of KVH’s inertial navigation group. “We are committed to ensuring that this battle-proven system provides the precise navigation that is vital to mission success and addresses the military demand for assured positioning, navigation, and timing (A-PNT) solutions.”

KVH’s TACNAV solutions are being used in vehicles that operate in demanding environments, from battle tanks and M-ATVs, to armored vehicles, reconnaissance and combat support vehicles.

Defense forces using TACNAV systems include the U.S. Army and Marine Corps, as well as many allied customers including Australia, Botswana, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Malaysia, New Zealand, Poland, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan and Turkey.