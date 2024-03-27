Kongsberg Discovery launches hydrographic surveying solution

Kongsberg Discovery has released the Seapath 385 navigation system. It is designed to enhance precision in hydrographic surveying by using advanced navigation algorithms and integrating a range of satellite signals, including GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou and QZSS, alongside geostationary satellite signals.

The system combines raw inertial sensor data from Kongsberg Discovery’s proprietary high-performance motion gyro compass (MGC) or motion reference unit (MRU) with GNSS data and corrections from real-time kinematics (RTK), precise-point positioning (PPP) or Differential Global Navigation Satellite System (DGNSS). The integration offers a robust and accurate navigation solution ideal for hydrographic surveying.

The system’s dead reckoning capabilities are attributed to its advanced inertial sensors and updated navigation algorithms. It uses GNSS antennas for both positioning and heading determination designed to add an extra layer of robustness to the system. The Seapath 385 also introduces a new post-processing format that consolidates all necessary data and system configurations into a single file, which allows for centimeter-level position accuracy through either satellite orbit and clock data or data logged from base stations.

Designed for ease of installation and continuous, reliable operation, the Seapath 385 is a modular system with a processing unit that handles all critical computations independently of the user interface on the HMI Unit. This feature offers precise measurements with a data rate of up to 200 Hz at multiple monitoring points, which makes it an ideal solution for accommodating sensors or systems that depend on motion or position data throughout the vessel.