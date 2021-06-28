Juniper Systems launches Cedar rugged tablet with GNSS functionality

Juniper Systems is has launched its latest rugged tablet, the Cedar CT8X2. The new tablet offers increased processing power, RAM and storage, running on the Android 10 operating system. Despite these features, the CT8X2 retaining the same powerful GNSS functionality of the previous Cedar generation for the same price.

“The CT8X2 is our best Cedar tablet to date,” said Cody Draper, Cedar product manager. “It exceeds expectations in terms of price, performance and versatility. It is a perfect device for those looking for a mobile data-collection device that offers a much greater degree of ruggedness than a consumer product.”

Powered by an octa-core Snapdragon CPU from Qualcomm, the CT8X2 allows for larger files compared to the previous Cedar. Greater onboard storage prevents users from needing to offload data frequently and provides sufficient space for applications. With GNSS accuracy of about one meter in open skies and five meters under tree canopy, the CT8X2 offers capable GNSS positioning that far exceeds the accuracy of typical consumer devices. The CT8X2 also has a high-resolution screen.

“The performance increase of the CT8X2 gives users a very capable device in the field,” Draper said. “We were able to provide these advancements in performance and GNSS accuracy while maintaining our affordable price point.”

The CT8X2 is now available for purchase.