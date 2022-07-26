Hi-Target launches vRTK receiver with GNSS, IMU and cameras

Hi-Target has launched a real-time-kinematic (RTK) GNSS receiver that has an eye for visual positioning.

The pocket-sized vRTK GNSS RTK System is equipped with professional dual cameras to enable non-contact image surveying. It also has an advanced inertial measurement unit (IMU).

vRTK is suitable for non-contact measurements in a variety of hazardous and complex environments. High-quality sensors ensure the stability of the receiver’s accuracy in working status. By combining imagery with high-precision positioning equipment, users benefit from the convenience of visual positioning technology, which allows them to obtain the location of the target with a touch of a finger from a distance.

The lightweight, innovative visual RTK receiver improves the speed of stakeout with its Live View Stakeout function. Non-contact measurement greatly improves the usable range of GNSS and efficient, safe operation, the company said, greatly improving the efficiency of surveyors and engineers.

vRTK Features

The vRTK receives 1,408 channels, including GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS, IRNSS and SBAS. A new generation of GNSS engine supports the new frequency points B1C, B2a and B2b RTK decoding of the Beidou-3 satellite. The introduction of multi-frequency anti-jamming technology and multi-step adaptive filtering technology features strong signal, high-quality data, fast fix and high accuracy.

The vRTK has a nine-axis IMU module with auto installation for tilt surveying. Users can easily pick it up and arrive at the target point to carry out the tilt survey with an error of less than 2.5 cm within a 60° inclination.

It is compatible with popular modeling software programs and can be used to collect point cloud and 3D modeling data in one step.

A case study describing development and use of the vRTK is available.